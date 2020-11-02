 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
7 Day Forecast - Joe Martucci - TEST
0 comments

7 Day Forecast - Joe Martucci - TEST

  • 0
Early freeze likely west of the Garden State Parkway. Otherwise, sunny and chilly.

Mainland / Shore High: Low 50s / Mid-50s 

Mainland / Shore Overnight Low: Upper 30s / Mid-40s 

 
Morning sun to afternoon clouds. Rain develops 2 to 4 p.m., steadiest along the coast.

Mainland / Shore High: Around 60 / Upper 50s 

Mainland / Shore Overnight Low: Mid-30s / Upper 30s
Mostly cloudy and windy from the northwest. Cold.

Mainland / Shore High: Upper 40s for all 

Mainland / Shore Overnight Low: Around 32 / Upper 30s 

 
Mostly sunny

Mainland / Shore High: Mid-70s / Low 70s 

Mainland / Shore Overnight Low: Mid-50s
Plenty of sunshine

Mainland / Shore High: Low 60s 

Mainland / Shore Overnight Low: Mid-40s / Low 50s 
Sunny and mild.

Mainland / Shore High: Upper 60s / Mid-60s 

Mainland / Shore Lows: Mid-40s / Low 50s
Mostly sunny.

Mainland / Shore High: Around 70 / Mid-60s

Mainland / Shore Overnight Low: Upper 40s / Low 50s

 
0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News