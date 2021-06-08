 Skip to main content
7 Bedroom Home in Ventnor - $949,500

Beautiful home in need of a forever owner!!!! 7 bedrooms and 3.5 baths in spectacular St. Leonard's Tract! This your address for all seasons with 4 wood burning fireplaces(one is outdoors for all seasons social gatherings), large, private rear yard, spacious rooms, gorgeous hardwood floors and tons of storage and closets...the well appointed kitchen and butler's pantry is complete with original fine cabinetry...exposed brick sun lit "morning room" overlooks glorious landscaping. Read, relax, work from home in a stunning window filled brick study/home office perched above treetops. Wall to wall patio with plenty of privacy and that working fireplace is perfect for year round entertaining! Off street parking for 5 cars includes a heated garage with its own w/c that is ideal for vehicle storage or as a home gym... this unique home seamlessly blends classic design with modern amenities and is a must see for any buyer who appreciates workmanship that has stood the test of time... View More

