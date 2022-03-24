7 Bedroom Home in Ventnor - $33,000

Welcome to this classic spacious Ventnor home filled with graceful and stylish details to appreciate. This lovely 3 story home is available to rent this Summer-2022! 7 bedrooms with 3 on second level with 2 full baths and 4 on 3rd floor with 1 full bath. Great features include: large living and dining areas, a charming front porch, back deck, outdoor shower and 3 levels so everyone can have some space. Perfect for relaxing and summer entertaining. This North Beach home is only 1 block from the beautiful Ventnor beach and boardwalk. It's a short walk to many great restaurants and the new Movie theater. Atlantic city is a short drive or jitney ride away. There is always lots to do with outlet shopping, shows, concerts, and world famous restaurants so close all summer. The owner of this property includes many amenities - All linens/towels and some toiletries, paper supplies, and even a grill and an assortment of teas. This house has 2 queen size beds - 3 full size beds - 3 twin beds - 3 cots. Street Parking (4 Parking Permits) - Enclosed Outdoor Shower, Beach Chairs - Umbrellas. Utility Deposit of $2000 to cover utilities. (Landlord will keep utilities in her name) Jitney stop is around the corner! Modern Appliances, Washer/Dryer on Property, Window AC Units and a Non Smoking Property. Dogs welcome. Owner will have the flowers/plants ready for move in.