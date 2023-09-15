Introducing a Stunning, Custom-built Home with Unobstructed Views of the Ocean! Meticulously designed and positioned on the lot to maximize the view, this house is a true gem. With 7 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, an office, and an additional family room, there's ample space for your loved ones to enjoy with you. Located in the highly coveted St. Leonard's Tract, this home sits on an oversized 125' X 50" lot and boasts top-of-the-line finishes and craftsmanship. Wake up every morning to the soothing sounds of waves crashing and take in the stunning sunrise from your private house. Alternatively, stroll down to the iconic Ventnor Pier, the longest State Ocean Pier, to start your day. This luxurious home offers an array of amenities, including a custom in-ground pool, two master suites with awe-inspiring views, and a gourmet kitchen with top-of-the-line appliances such as Sub Zero and Wolf. The high-end quartz countertops, spacious open floor plan, and custom carpentry create an ambiance of sophistication and elegance. For your convenience, this home is equipped with a 4-stop custom elevator, 3 zoned separate HVAC and AC systems, and plenty of off-street parking. The generous outdoor deck spaces provide plenty of room for entertaining and relaxation. In summary, this house is a masterpiece, built with the finest materials and attention to detail. Don't miss the opportunity to own a piece of paradise in one of the most prestigious neighborhoods in town!