7 Bedroom Home in Ventnor - $25,000

JULY 16TH TO 31ST!! HUGE BEACHBLOCK HOME WITH 7 BEDROOMS AND 4.5 BATHS! Open first floor features living room with fireplace, large dining area and eat-in kitchen!! Private top floor Master Suite with full bath, jacuzzi tub, sitting area and deck with GORGEOUS OCEAN VIEWS! On Second floor you will find 3 bedrooms including bedroom suite. FULL FINISHED BASEMENT WITH 2 MORE BEDROOMS, FULL BATH AND TWO DENS!! Great for in-law quarters, the kids or guests! Back deck and yard perfect for a BBQ. Outdoor shower. ENORMOUS FRONT PORCH with views of the Ocean and Boardwalk. Driveway and garage for off-street parking! Great location just steps to beach and walking distance to playground and library. ROOM FOR THE ENTIRE FAMILY!!

