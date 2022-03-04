 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
7 Bedroom Home in Ventnor - $1,725,000

With over 5,500 SF of living space this one of a kind St. Leonard’s Tract estate featuring 7 BR 6.5 BA was completely renovated to its perfected state. Conveniently located across from the tennis courts for full on unobstructed Ocean Views! The expansive wrap around porch & classic charm will blow you away as you enter the home. The first floor living area features a wet bar, original coffered ceiling & stained glass window, fireplace, & grand set of stairs to the 2nd floor. Adjacent to the living area is a formal dining room with brick fireplace, access to the outdoor living space, & an adjacent home office. Off the dining room are a butler’s pantry & state of the art kitchen featuring 2 ovens, 2 dishwashers, food pantry, powder room, & access to the side porch. On the second floor you will find wide spacious hallways, 6 bedrooms & 5 full bathrooms. The master suite boasts expansive ocean views, double doors out to a private porch, a sitting area, massive walk-in closet, and full bath. Added bonuses include 2 laundry rooms & a fully finished basement, which includes a home theater, living area, private bedroom, and full bath. The home is complete with a 4-car driveway, attached 1 & 1/2 car garage, and a large fenced side yard with room for a pool. This immaculate shore home is the perfect summer or year round residence with plenty of room for the whole family! Steps to the beach and walking distance to the best of Ventnors shops, eateries, and the restored historic theater.

