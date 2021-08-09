 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
7 Bedroom Home in Ventnor - $1,400,000

7 Bedroom Home in Ventnor - $1,400,000

7 Bedroom Home in Ventnor - $1,400,000

Huge southside single family with a total of 7 bedrooms, six and a half bathrooms, and oversized deck space all just a quick walk to the beach and boardwalk in Ventnor. The main part of this home consists of five bedrooms and four and a half baths. In addition there is a mother in law suite for extra guests/ family with two bedrooms and one full bath. Open concept living and dining area with an updated kitchen. This home is full of character and charm. Plenty of storage, off street parking, central air, laundry room. All in prime location.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News