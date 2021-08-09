7 Bedroom Home in Ventnor - $1,400,000

Huge southside single family with a total of 7 bedrooms, six and a half bathrooms, and oversized deck space all just a quick walk to the beach and boardwalk in Ventnor. The main part of this home consists of five bedrooms and four and a half baths. In addition there is a mother in law suite for extra guests/ family with two bedrooms and one full bath. Open concept living and dining area with an updated kitchen. This home is full of character and charm. Plenty of storage, off street parking, central air, laundry room. All in prime location.