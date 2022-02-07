Corner lot in quite Tuckahoe, close to main roads and the Tuckahoe River, features two entrances , one is for the in law suite with a full bath, master bedroom on the first floor, large laundry room...needs some TLC.. Low taxes, great school district ...easy to show
7 Bedroom Home in Tuckahoe - $199,000
