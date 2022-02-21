 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
7 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $7,500,000

This is the one you’ve been waiting for! A Magnificent Goldcoast Ocean Front Custom Single Family Home boasts three levels of living and breathtaking ocean views. The top floor features a bright and spacious great room with large living area including gas fireplace, entertainment center that overlooks an oversized porch and deck with views of the boardwalk, dunes, beach and ocean. The top level also features a huge top of the line gourmet kitchen with Wolf range, Subzero refrigerator, wine cooler, granite counters, separate dining area, pantry and power room. The 2nd floor offers a large covered porch, 2 story entry foyer, 6 bedrooms and 5 baths and includes a spacious ocean front master suite with oversized bath, large walk-in closet and deck overlooking the beach and ocean. The ground or 1st floor offers a 2nd fully equipped kitchen with granite counters, large family room, a 7th bedroom and a 6th full bath, plus a beachside patio and a heated 2 car garage with additional storage. This beautifully decorated home is being offered mostly furnished. Other amenities and features include an elevator, 2 laundry rooms, crown moldings, multi-zone heat and air conditioning, lush landscaping with brick walk ways and driveway.

