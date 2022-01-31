 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
7 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $5,499,000

7 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $5,499,000

7 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $5,499,000

Spectacular NEW CONSTRUCTION Beach Front Single-Family located on a corner in the Gold Coast. Discover the meaning of luxury living and craftsmanship at this Beachfront paradise on Ocean City’s elite Gold Coast. This Custom masterpiece boasts an unprecedented 7 BEDROOMS, 8 FULL BATHROOMS and one half bath, and elevator. This enchanting Single-Family residence, located directly on the beach offers Ocean FRONT Views and living reserved for those who will not settle for anything but the best. Developed with the highest quality/ low maintenance building materials and excellent attention to detail. Living area coffered ceilings, engineered hardwood floors & custom trim package. Stunning unobstructed views from kitchen, dining and living areas. Luxurious master bedroom with attached master bath and walk-in closet. Large Ocean Front deck, breathtaking views, private walkway to Beach. This new home has it all! Gourmet kitchen featuring granite counters, top of the line appliances, custom tile backsplash & more! Destined to be one of the very finest homes ever built in the history of Ocean City.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News