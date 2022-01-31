7 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $5,499,000

Spectacular NEW CONSTRUCTION Beach Front Single-Family located on a corner in the Gold Coast. Discover the meaning of luxury living and craftsmanship at this Beachfront paradise on Ocean City’s elite Gold Coast. This Custom masterpiece boasts an unprecedented 7 BEDROOMS, 8 FULL BATHROOMS and one half bath, and elevator. This enchanting Single-Family residence, located directly on the beach offers Ocean FRONT Views and living reserved for those who will not settle for anything but the best. Developed with the highest quality/ low maintenance building materials and excellent attention to detail. Living area coffered ceilings, engineered hardwood floors & custom trim package. Stunning unobstructed views from kitchen, dining and living areas. Luxurious master bedroom with attached master bath and walk-in closet. Large Ocean Front deck, breathtaking views, private walkway to Beach. This new home has it all! Gourmet kitchen featuring granite counters, top of the line appliances, custom tile backsplash & more! Destined to be one of the very finest homes ever built in the history of Ocean City.