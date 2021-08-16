Enjoy spacious year-round living in this spectacular single family home situated across from the bay in the Northend. This 7-bedroom, 7-full bath and 2-half bath home is enhanced by its exceptional craftsmanship, impeccable design and custom finishes. Enter into a 2-story foyer with grand stairway to the second floor mezzanine. From the foyer, the sprawling floor plan unfolds to reveal a large living room, dining room and bright family room. The interior offers a stunning cook’s kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar. Each bath has been beautifully finished with custom tilework and high-end fixtures. Vaulted ceilings, gleaming hardwood floors enhance the living space. The exterior is a showcase for entertaining, boasting an outdoor kitchen, pavered patio and inground pool. Upgrades include all new landscaping, garage doors, wheelchair lift and platform on Northside of the garage, custom cubbies, closets, and wine closet. Also includes newer washer/dryers on both floors, custom motorized Hunter Douglas window treatments, and epoxy floors in both garages. For the connoisseurs of life, this is home is ideal as a primary residence or vacation oasis.
7 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $3,499,000
