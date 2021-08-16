 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
7 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $3,499,000

7 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $3,499,000

7 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $3,499,000

Enjoy spacious year-round living in this spectacular single family home situated across from the bay in the Northend. This 7-bedroom, 7-full bath and 2-half bath home is enhanced by its exceptional craftsmanship, impeccable design and custom finishes. Enter into a 2-story foyer with grand stairway to the second floor mezzanine. From the foyer, the sprawling floor plan unfolds to reveal a large living room, dining room and bright family room. The interior offers a stunning cook’s kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar. Each bath has been beautifully finished with custom tilework and high-end fixtures. Vaulted ceilings, gleaming hardwood floors enhance the living space. The exterior is a showcase for entertaining, boasting an outdoor kitchen, pavered patio and inground pool. Upgrades include all new landscaping, garage doors, wheelchair lift and platform on Northside of the garage, custom cubbies, closets, and wine closet. Also includes newer washer/dryers on both floors, custom motorized Hunter Douglas window treatments, and epoxy floors in both garages. For the connoisseurs of life, this is home is ideal as a primary residence or vacation oasis.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News