7 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $2,999,900

Gorgeous New CUSTOM Single Family Home to be Built right Across from the Beautiful OCNJ Bay! This High-End Quality Build will feature: ELEVATOR, POOL, WATER RIGHTS for DOCK & BOAT SLIPS (130 feet of Dazzling Water Frontage-see draft design photo), Spectacular Open Bay VIEWS, 7 Spacious Bedrooms, 6.5 Luxury Baths, (5 bedrooms with en-suite luxury baths), Super Suite Top Floor Master with Endless Bay Views, Powder Room, Den/Study, Spacious Great Room, Gourmet Kitchen w/ Upgraded Cabinetry, SS Appliances, Designer Tile Backsplash, High-end Granite/Quartz Countertops, Hardwood Flooring Everywhere, Beautiful Tiled Showers and Tile above Tub, Elevated Vanities w/Stunning Granite/Quartz Tops, Shower Doors, Tankless Hot Water, PVC decking, Metal Spindle Railings, Large Baseboard & Trim Throughout, Hose bibs on all decks, 7 Spacious Decks/Porches, 4 Car Parking (2 in Garage + 2 Outside), 3,533 Sq. feet of Living Space, Enclosed Outside Shower, 3 zone HVAC, and More! Great Location! Spectacular Single Family Home! Gorgeous Open Bay Views! Dock Approvals Included! See you on the Bay!

