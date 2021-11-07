Listen to the waves roll in from your wrap around porch in this beautiful 7 bedroom 3 bathroom multi family building on Ocean Avenue in the heart of Ocean City! Just steps to the beach, this property is a beautiful mix of Old Ocean City Charm and modern amenities. Upstairs, the building offers 5 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The downstairs apartment has 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, and a washer and dryer. Find beautiful original hardwood floors and trim, plenty of parking, a detached garage, large windows, and an amazing location! This property has a high rental potential because of its size and location! You will not want to miss this one.
7 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $1,399,000
