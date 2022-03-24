 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
7 Bedroom Home in Margate - $40,000

AVAIABLE JUNE 24th,2021 to JULY 22nd,2021! Room for the WHOLE family! Enjoy your summer in this wonderful Southside home located in the desirable PARKWAY. This home features 7 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, spacious living room, dining room, and first floor master suite. LARGE front porch with an awning perfect for those summer nights after a day at the beach! Home will be FULLY furnished and updated!

