Longport Point Beach Block with Ocean and Bay views! This elegant, Nantucket style home is in pristine, turn-key condition, ready for your entire family to gather this Summer and build lifelong memories! Spacious yet cozy; 7-bedrooms, 6-baths, oak flooring, copper plumbing, quality roof, 3-HVAC and 8-heating zones, large laundry, heated, 2-car garage with abundant, built-in storage cabinets plus 3 large outside parking spots. Return from swimming at the private beach to wash sand off in your warm, outdoor shower. Fire-up the gas grill on one of your multiple decks. Family arrives to eat and drink fresh squeezed lemonades on the wraparound porch while listening to the soothing sounds of the Ocean. In the distance, as the sun sets, the boats on the Bay slowly drift by. Schedule an appointment today.
7 Bedroom Home in Longport - $3,495,000
