AMAZING OPPORTUNITY! Either an owner occupied and investment home or a home which allows for multi-generational living. This well-kept home features 4 Bedrooms and 3 full baths (2 being en-suites), cozy living room, very large dining room, big kitchen w/oak cabinets and butcher block countertops and adjoining pantry/mudroom, huge family room with kitchenette and an office. Additionally, a 3 bedroom, 2 full bath accessory apartment on the 2nd floor of the home offers the ability to have an in-law suite or rental income with tenants. The backyard offers entertainment areas such as a large fire pit, grilling area, covered porch and 2 back decks. Plenty of parking for your toys and storage with a 1.5 car detached garage. Melody Lane is a quiet little street in Linwood and our home is positioned at the end of the lane next to Green Acres. A quick walk through the path brings you to Seaview School and the bike path for a short walk to Mainland or Belhaven schools. Check out the video walkthrough: https://youtu.be/EkVeebSv63I
7 Bedroom Home in Linwood - $449,000
