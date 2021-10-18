This well-kept home features 4 Bedrooms and 4 full baths (2 being en-suites), cozy living room, very large dining room, big kitchen w/oak cabinets and butcher block countertops and adjoining pantry/mudroom, huge family room with bar area and an office. Additionally, this home offers a 3 bedroom, 2 full bath in-law quarters on the 2nd floor of the home. The backyard offers entertainment areas such as a large fire pit, grilling area, covered porch and 2 back decks. Plenty of parking for your toys and storage with a 1.5 car detached garage. Melody Lane is a quiet little street in Linwood and our home is positioned at the end of the lane next to Green Acres. A quick walk through the path brings you to Seaview School and the bike path for a short walk to Mainland or Belhaven schools. Check out the video walkthrough: https://youtu.be/EkVeebSv63I
7 Bedroom Home in Linwood - $399,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
CAPE MAY — A city restaurant says four of its employees used a common industry scam to steal thousands of dollars over the past three months.
ATLANTIC CITY — CEO of Ocean Casino Resort Terry Glebocki has resigned after turning around the finances of one of the city’s larger casinos d…
PLEASANTVILLE — The local school board voted to place the superintendent on paid leave and replace the board president during a meeting Tuesda…
An Egg Harbor Township man is accused of sexually assaulting three children he was responsible for babysitting, acting Atlantic County Prosecu…
ATLANTIC CITY — New Jersey gambling regulators on Thursday approved the sale of half of Atlantic City’s Ocean Casino Resort to the Ilitch orga…
Dear Savvy Senior: Who qualifies for Social Security survivor benefits? My ex-husband died last year, so I would like to find out if me or my …
ATLANTIC CITY — A man was shot Saturday, with a suspect arrested by city police shortly thereafter.
Five New York residents have been indicted on charges of trying to steal more than $1.1 million from five Atlantic City casinos in August, act…
Two men were arrested Tuesday in the May fatal shooting of Jahmil Greenidge, 28, in Atlantic City, acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shil…
A Friday vote by the state’s Cannabis Regulatory Commission pulled the rug out from under plans for a medical cannabis site in Middle Township.
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE