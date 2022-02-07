 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
7 Bedroom Home in Linwood - $397,900

7 Bedroom Home in Linwood - $397,900

  • Updated
7 Bedroom Home in Linwood - $397,900

Featuring 4 Bedrooms and 4 full baths (2 being en-suites) on the main floor, cozy living room, very large dining room, big kitchen w/oak cabinets and butcher block countertops and adjoining pantry/mudroom, huge family room with bar area and an office, this home has everything! Additionally, this home offers a 3 bedroom, 2 full bath in-law quarters on the 2nd floor of the home. The backyard offers entertainment areas such as a large fire pit, grilling area, covered porch and 2 back decks. Plenty of parking for your toys and storage with a 1.5 car detached garage. Melody Lane is a quiet little street in Linwood and our home is positioned at the end of the lane next to Green Acres. A quick walk through the path brings you to Seaview School and the bike path for a short walk to Mainland or Belhaven schools.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News