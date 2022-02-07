Featuring 4 Bedrooms and 4 full baths (2 being en-suites) on the main floor, cozy living room, very large dining room, big kitchen w/oak cabinets and butcher block countertops and adjoining pantry/mudroom, huge family room with bar area and an office, this home has everything! Additionally, this home offers a 3 bedroom, 2 full bath in-law quarters on the 2nd floor of the home. The backyard offers entertainment areas such as a large fire pit, grilling area, covered porch and 2 back decks. Plenty of parking for your toys and storage with a 1.5 car detached garage. Melody Lane is a quiet little street in Linwood and our home is positioned at the end of the lane next to Green Acres. A quick walk through the path brings you to Seaview School and the bike path for a short walk to Mainland or Belhaven schools.
7 Bedroom Home in Linwood - $397,900
