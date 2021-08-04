open house june 27 1-3 pm location location location magnificent home estate located in prestigious fisher woods the lot is lakefront! heated in ground pool with pool house with full kitchen sleeping and changing area , pergola W/ A 25 X 55 STONE PATIO AND COURTYARD FOR barbecues and ,, doc with boat ramp this 3 story master piece offers 9500 st of living space***. full finished basement 3 car side entry garage* features 4 zone heat and air cond.. upon entering THE GRAND FOYER YOU WILL BE in awe of of the beautiful , the home is a true 7 bedroom home architecture and design . 2 spectacle staircases , there are 3 fireplaces in the home and 2 laundry facilities upstairs and down stairs IN THE HOME and 2 a movie theater for those special quarantined nights you want to just stay in the main bedroom consists of 840 sq ft its own private gym . large covered terrace that looks out over the courtyard and lake enjoy the beautiful sounds w/ stereo surround system throughout the home upgrades include a Viking stove in the kitchen several bathroom bidets*** custom crown molding throughout elegant spacious dinning room for guests including butlers pantry DINING ROOM FOR * the home has 2 laundry facilities upstairs and down 2 KITCHENS all appt. to se scheduled with the listing agent original owner 1 year warranty aval. included at full price seller says make offer !!! taxes under appeal blue ribbon schools!!!!!https://youtu.be/rATIxpQpaeg for drone tour
7 Bedroom Home in Linwood - $1,850,000
