7 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $8,500,000

CUSTOM BUILT BAYFRONT with PRIVATE BEACH, DOCK, BOAT SLIPS, INFINITY POOL & BREATHTAKING VIEWS situated on 2.63 Acres in Seaview Harbor. This house is 10,000 square feet of luxury, features 7/8 Bedrooms 7.5 Bathrooms, 3 car garage, elevator, cathedral ceilings. The master suite located on the main level, features a spectacular bath & amazing walk in closet & sliders that lead to the patio & pool. Fabulous Gourmet Kitchen, Stone Patio, Views from every room, This is a one of a kind, must see! By appointment only.