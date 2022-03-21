7 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $400,000

One of a kind home! This custom built 10,000 square foot property includes everything you have been looking for including a Private Beach, Elevator access to 2nd floor, 2 additional kitchens upstairs including one full kitchen adjacent to service you 2nd floor entertainment deck. With over 10,000 square feet of amenities this property has it all including a covered Lanai overlooking your Infinity Pool that overlooks the Atlantic Ocean. Also private dock. Make the summer of 2022 best year ever!