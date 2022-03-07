7 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor City - $350,000

Welcome Home to 1012 Philadelphia Ave. As you enter the home there is a bright and spacious living room, a formal dining room, a large kitchen with custom wood cabinetry and granite counters. the second-floor feature five. Yes, FIVE bedrooms and two full bathrooms. This hidden gem also has full mother-in-law suite downstairs with two bedrooms, full kitchen, bath and living room with a separate entrance. It's got even better, a full cemented basement that is great for pets and storage. Very recent updates include a new roof 2016, a new HVAC 2017 and two brand new mini splits that are less than 6 months old with warranty for 4.5 years with local Company and tankless hot water. Just minutes from Egg Harbor city rail station, less than half mile from Cedar Creek High School and both Egg Harbor city Elementary and Middle School. Ideal location for any family ! Come view this home and put your personal touches as the owner has for years.