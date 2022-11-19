 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
7 Bedroom Home in Brigantine - $1,479,000

Stunning and impressive NEW Construction by Mase Enterprises LLC ,centrally located in the heart of Brigantine ,with all the high quality architectural details and luxurious appointments you expect. Reverse living at its finest with an open floor plan, which also allows for maximum Bay & sunset views from living area & decks! The 3rd floor was built for entertaining whether intimate family or social gatherings in the spacious and gorgeous functional kitchen, beautiful living room and dining room . 3rd fl also offers an addition bedroom/office and full bathroom. The 2nd floor is home to 4 bedrooms including the sumptuous and spacious master bedroom suite with oversized deck overlooking the bay. The 1st floor is perfect for guests or family members and includes 2 bedrooms, a family room with wet bar & utility room. The garage has additional walk up loft storgae area. This home also features an elevator, 3 zone heat and air, tankless hot water, and Anderson windows 400 series. Centrally located close to the public bay boat ramp, and walking distance to the beach, restaurants, and shopping!

