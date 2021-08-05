COMING SOON! Gorgeous NEW Construction by Mase Enterprises LLC with all the high quality architectural details and luxurious appointments you expect. Reverse living at its finest, which also allows for maximum Bay & sunset views from the 3rd floor living area & decks! The 3rd floor great room has plenty of room to entertain in the beautiful kitchen, living room and dining room and also has a bedroom and full bathroom. The 2nd floor is home to 4 bedrooms including the sumptuous and spacious master bedroom suite. The 1st floor is perfect for guests or family members and includes 2 bedrooms, a family room & utility room. This home also features an elevator, garage, and plenty of decks to enjoy the views and fresh salt-air breezes! Located close to the public bay boat ramp, and walking distance to the beach! *Exterior photos of house are of a model home
7 Bedroom Home in Brigantine - $1,450,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Numerous inbound and outbound Spirit Airlines flights were canceled at Atlantic City International Airport on Sunday and…
Young people — visitors and residents alike — long have gravitated into large groups on Jersey Shore boardwalks and promenades. It seems to be…
ATLANTIC CITY — An early morning shooting left a 42-year-old man dead Sunday.
Spirit Airlines continued canceling flights Tuesday after it was announced that weather and “operational challenges” had impacted flight sched…
Several area fire departments battled a fire at Groff’s Recycling Center in Galloway Township on Sunday afternoon.
The National Weather Service on Friday confirmed at least five tornadoes touched down in New Jersey.
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A funeral for a State Police lieutenant who died last week will be held Tuesday.
One of the beauties of the Jersey Shore for anyone looking to purchase a vacation home (or a year-round resort residence) is its diversity — t…
OCEAN CITY — Mayor Jay Gillian acknowledges $42 million is a big number.
ATLANTIC CITY — A 16-year-old city girl arrived Monday at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, with a gunshot wound, police said.
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE