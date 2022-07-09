7 Bedroom Home in Brigantine - $1,399,997

AUGUST DELIVERY! Gorgeous NEW Construction by Mase Enterprises LLC with all the high quality architectural details and luxurious appointments you expect. Reverse living at its finest with open floor plan, which also allows for maximum Bay & sunset views from the 3rd floor living area & decks! The 3rd floor great room has plenty of room to entertain in the beautiful kitchen, living room and dining room and also has a bedroom and full bathroom. The 2nd floor is home to 4 bedrooms including the sumptuous and spacious master bedroom suite. The 1st floor is perfect for guests or family members and includes 2 bedrooms, a family room & utility room. This home also features an elevator, garage, and plenty of decks to enjoy the bay views and fresh salt-air breezes! Centrally located close to the public bay boat ramp, and walking distance to the beach, restaurants, and shopping! *Exterior photos of house are of a model home