7 Bedroom Home in Beach Haven - $1,499,000

Location, Location, Location!!! This multi home parcel is on Taylor avenue in Beach Haven which is the same street as Bay Village and the Water Park and it is oceanside less than a block from the beach. There are two homes or structures on this oversized 100x60 lot. The main house is a 4 Bedroom and 2 Full Bath colonial style home that has been well cared for and maintained. The first floor offers a large screened in porch or sunroom, a nicely appointed kitchen, a large family room, a full bath, and 2 bedrooms. The second floor offers a secondary living or family room, a laundry room, another full bath, a door to the deck over the sunroom, and the 2 additional bedrooms. The secondary home/structure is 2 separate units with a large storage garage/shed on the front of the building. The first floor offers a nicely sized living room, a kitchen, a full bath, and a bedroom. The second floor unit offers a living room, a full bath, a kitchen and 2 bedrooms. The exterior offers maintenance free siding, a concrete driveway, and a large concrete patio. Don't miss your opportunity to see this wonderful home.