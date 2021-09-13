Location, Location, Location!!! This multi home parcel is on Taylor avenue in Beach Haven which is the same street as Bay Village and the Water Park and it is oceanside less than a block from the beach. There are two homes or structures on this oversized 100x60 lot. The main house is a 4 Bedroom and 2 Full Bath colonial style home that has been well cared for and maintained. The first floor offers a large screened in porch or sunroom, a nicely appointed kitchen, a large family room, a full bath, and 2 bedrooms. The second floor offers a secondary living or family room, a laundry room, another full bath, a door to the deck over the sunroom, and the 2 additional bedrooms. The secondary home/structure is 2 separate units with a large storage garage/shed on the front of the building. The first floor offers a nicely sized living room, a kitchen, a full bath, and a bedroom. The second floor unit offers a living room, a full bath, a kitchen and 2 bedrooms. The exterior offers maintenance free siding, a concrete driveway, and a large concrete patio. Don't miss your opportunity to see this wonderful home.
7 Bedroom Home in Beach Haven - $1,499,000
