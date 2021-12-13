 Skip to main content
7 Bedroom Home in Absecon - $310,000

Longing for one of those big old Victorian homes of yester-year? Look no further. Great family home just waiting for you to add your finishing touches and make it into a show place. This 3 story, 7 bedroom home is perfect for the whole family. And wait til you see the back yard and the huge detatched 3 car garage. So many possibilities with that great space. All this and just minutes to stores, shopping, Atlantic City night life and even the amazing Brigantine Beaches.

