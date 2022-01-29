7 a.m.: Wildwood police ask people to stay off roads

Wildwood police said at 7 a.m. that they had been dealing with multiple disabled motor vehicles that have become stuck attempting to navigate the snow-covered roadways early Saturday morning.

Unless necessary, people are asked to stay off the roads and allow snow removal equipment to operate without obstruction.

"Public Works employees have worked tirelessly throughout the night to keep our roads as clear as possible," police said, "however the snow continues to accumulate and winds are creating snow drifts several feet tall in some places."

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184 jrusso@pressofac.com Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

