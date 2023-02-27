Work will begin in March on a new airport terminal building at the Cape May Airport, according to the Delaware River and Bay Authority.

Contractor Arthur J. Ogren, Inc. of Vineland is expected to complete the project by the first quarter of 2024.

The new, 5,400-square-foot terminal will be built on Hornet Road and include offices, meeting space, aviation customer support and a public lobby.

Demolition of two hangars and remediation related to some onsite hazardous material are also part of the scope of work, as are the development of vehicle and pedestrian access gates, parking, lighting, signage and landscape.

Stephen D. Williams, deputy executive director for the DRBA, said the existing terminal became obsolete and that the new one will open up opportunities for business development

“The old terminal is located far away from the fixed-based operator and associated fueling facilities," Williams said. "It makes sense to have the terminal building, FBO and fueling operations located in one central location.”

Cape May County has dedicated $250,000 to the project and is working on improvements around the proposed new terminal, including making road upgrades.

County Commissioner Will Morey said the new terminal will set a "high bar" for development at the county airport and help attract economic development and new business.

Established in 1962, the DRBA is a bi-state governmental agency serving New Jersey and Delaware. The authority owns and operates the Delaware Memorial Bridge, the Cape May-Lewes Ferry, and the Forts Ferry Crossing. It also manages the Millville and Cape May airports in New Jersey and the New Castle Airport, Civil Air Terminal and Delaware Airpark in Delaware.