7:30 a.m.: Atlantic County asking residents to stay home

As Atlantic County remains in a blizzard warning through 4 p.m. Saturday, officials have asked residents to stay home.

"Travel is extremely dangerous," county officials said. "Most roads are snow covered and winds are blowing snow resulting in poor visibility. If you must travel, let someone know of your plans and take a charged cell phone, food, water, blanket and flashlight with you. If you become stranded, remain with your vehicle."

The Atlantic County Emergency Operations Center has been activated to coordinate countywide storm preparedness and response. No major issues were reported overnight.

County public information officer Linda Gilmore said as of 7 a.m. that Atlantic City Electric reported five active outages affecting 374 homes.

Residents are reminded to charge electronic devices for use in the event of a power outage. Any non-life threatening emergencies should be reported to local emergency management offices whose contact information is available at readyatlantic.org. Life threatening emergencies should be reported immediately by dialing 911.

Temperatures are expected to stay in the low 20s Saturday and drop to single digits overnight with sub-zero wind chill values.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184 jrusso@pressofac.com Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

