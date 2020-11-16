 Skip to main content
65 mph - Harvey Cedars
65 mph - Harvey Cedars

The Long Beach Island town saw a 65 mph wind gusts. However, this was a public station, meaning the equipment does not have to meet standard observing guidelines. In otherwords, take it with a grain of sea salt. 

