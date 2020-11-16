 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
65 mph - Cape May Canal (site of Cape May-Lewes Ferry)
0 comments

65 mph - Cape May Canal (site of Cape May-Lewes Ferry)

Escape the Cape

The 7th annual Escape the Cape Triathlon took place in North Cape May Sunday June 2, 2019. Over 2,500 participants took the plunge, jumping from the MV Delaware, one of the ferrys of the Cape May Lewes Ferry system, to swim ashore, bike and run to complete the race.

The federally operated weather station reported a 65 mph wind gust, which is verified, at 9:30 p.m. 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News