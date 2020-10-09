$60M in COVID-19 funding released to N.J. counties

More than $60 million in federal coronavirus relief funds will be released to New Jersey counties grappling with increased costs in health, public safe, overtime and supply costs caused by the COVID-19 crisis, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Friday morning.

Murphy appeared with New Jersey congressmen Andy Kim and Donald Norcross to announced the Coronavirus Relief Fund (CRF) for the Local Government Emergency Fund. The money will be available to municipalities excluded from an earlier direct federal allocation.

In addition, the state’s Department of Human Services is providing $10 million from the Coronavirus Relief Fund to help county Boards of Social Services with COVID-related technology and supply expenses related to COVID-19.

“Local governments have stepped up to meet the needs of their communities throughout this pandemic, and we are strengthening their efforts today with $60 million dollars in direct relief,” Murphy said.

“The CARES Act has delivered critical federal resources to our state, and distributing this CRF funding to those county and local governments who have yet to receive relief will have a profound impact,” Norcross said.