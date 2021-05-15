6. Williamstown (UR) 12-2
ATLANTIC CITY — Authorities are investigating a shooting that left a Pleasantville man dead Friday.
ATLANTIC CITY — The mother of a child sexually abused by a relative of Mayor Marty Small Sr. and his wife, La’Quetta, is suing the couple, the…
A Galloway Township woman has been charged in the assault of a 9-year-old girl, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said.
When a movie crew leaves California to film on location, the state that lands the production can have a massive amount of money fall into its lap.
LINWOOD — The Holy Spirit High School baseball team was tired of moral victories.
PLEASANTVILLE — An Egg Harbor Township man was charged after he struck an electrical pole Saturday, cutting it in half on the Black Horse Pike…
ATLANTIC CITY — An investigation led to the arrest Wednesday of a city man and the recovery of 690 bags of heroin, police said Friday.
A Bridgeton man and businesses in Egg Harbor City and Vineland are among those being sued by the state attorney general and Department of Envi…
Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo, D-Atlantic, has introduced a bill to extend the state takeover of Atlantic City to nine years instead of five, and t…
Weather conditions were the reason for cancelling the NASA space rocket launch from Wallops Island, Virginia, the past three days, depriving N…
