 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
6. Western and Canadian wildfires choke the sky in July
0 comments

6. Western and Canadian wildfires choke the sky in July

College of Dupage Satellite

Visible satellite imagery from the morning of July 20. The light gray moving southeast on the map near the Great Lakes is wildfire smoke from the Canadian fires. Smoky conditions will last through the week. 

The blue sky turned gray and vivid, hazy sunsets were the norm in July, as three rounds of wildfire smoke clogged up the sky. 

While most of the smoke, transported from the Pacific Northwest and Western Canada, sat thousands of feet above the surface, transported by the jet stream, some of it managed to reach the ground, lowering visibility. Over 1,000 wildfires were burning in Canada on July 21, according to Jessie Uppal, Meteorologist at The Weather Network.

At Atlantic City International Airport, the visibility dropped below the usual clear sky, 10-mile reading after 6 p.m. July 19, staying below 10 miles through July 21. 

AtlantiCare noted the uptick in patient visits during the month, complaining of difficult breathing.

Also notable were the colorful sunrises and sunsets. The smoke particles in the air absorbed and reflected sunlight in such a way to produce more pinks, red and oranges than usual. 

Beesley Point Sunset Wildfire

Wildfire smoke turns the sun a reddish brown over the former B.L. England Plant in the Beesley Point section of Upper Township. July 21, 2021

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News