6. Western and Canadian wildfires choke the sky in July

The blue sky turned gray and vivid, hazy sunsets were the norm in July, as three rounds of wildfire smoke clogged up the sky.

While most of the smoke, transported from the Pacific Northwest and Western Canada, sat thousands of feet above the surface, transported by the jet stream, some of it managed to reach the ground, lowering visibility. Over 1,000 wildfires were burning in Canada on July 21, according to Jessie Uppal, Meteorologist at The Weather Network.

At Atlantic City International Airport, the visibility dropped below the usual clear sky, 10-mile reading after 6 p.m. July 19, staying below 10 miles through July 21.

AtlantiCare noted the uptick in patient visits during the month, complaining of difficult breathing.