6) Lake effect snow

The same snow that falls around the Great Lakes throughout the year usually makes its way to New Jersey a few times a year.

Typically, though, by the time it reaches New Jersey, it's light snow, having been weakened by the Appalachian Mountains. Sometimes, it's even rain by the time it reaches here.

Hey how about this? Lake effect snow is peeking its head into South Jersey. It's unusual, but can happen. Let me know if you get a few flakes! ❄️ pic.twitter.com/eV04eo8Kh3 — Joe Martucci (@ACPressMartucci) December 29, 2020

Still, it can coat the ground or bring a light accumulation, typically north of Interstate 195, which runs from near Trenton to Point Pleasant.

At the most basic level, lake effect snow develops when cold winds blow over a relatively mild body of water. However, the cold air must typically blow over the water for at least 60 miles. Winds at the surface must be from nearly the same direction as a few thousand feet above.

Lake effect snow season stops when the Great Lakes freeze over. This usually happens on Lake Erie, though with declining frequency. However, it can also happen in Lake Huron, Lake Ontario and Lake Superior.