6. Elmarko Jackson:

The Marlton resident who spent his freshman and sophomore seasons at St. Augustine (2018-20) and is now a senior at South Kent School in Connecticut was named a McDonald’s All-American this week. The 6-foot-3 Jackson has committed to Kansas.

St. Augustine Patrick boys basketball

St. Augustine’s Elmarko Jackson,, #13, drives to the basket against Patrick School’sMuhanmmed Sow, #5,, in the second quarter, in Absecon Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
