(6) Delaware Valley at (3) Oakcrest

Noon Saturday

Senior quarterback Jack Bill has thrown for 10 TDs and 962 yards and run for 8 TDs and 401 yards to lead Delaware Valley (6-2). Senior Oakcrest linebacker Nasir Regley has made 23 tackles for losses. Falcons Freshman Jaleel Williams has rushed for 547 yards and six TDs.

