(6) Cedar Creek at (3) Timber Creek

6 p.m. Friday

Cedar Creek (3-6) won the South/Central Group III title last season. Cedar Creek junior quarterback Bill Smith has thrown for 1,530 yards. Senior linebacker Mike Sears has 71 tackles. Junior quarterback Victor Oquendo has thrown for 1,185 yards and 10 TDs to spark Timber Creek (6-3).

