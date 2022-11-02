 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
(6) Cedar Creek at (2) Camden

6 p.m. Friday

Camden (8-1) is ranked No. 3 in The Press Elite 11. Cedar Creek (4-6) has won two of its last three games. Cedar Creek junior quarterback Billy Smith has thrown for 1,730 yards. Senior linebacker Mike Sears leads the Cedar Creek defense with 78 tackles. Camden sophomore quarterback Deante Ruffin has thrown for 1,752 yards and 19 TDs.

