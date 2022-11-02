(6) Cedar Creek at (2) Camden

6 p.m. Friday
Camden (8-1) is ranked No. 3 in The Press Elite 11. Cedar Creek (4-6) has won two of its last three games. Cedar Creek junior quarterback Billy Smith has thrown for 1,730 yards. Senior linebacker Mike Sears leads the Cedar Creek defense with 78 tackles. Camden sophomore quarterback Deante Ruffin has thrown for 1,752 yards and 19 TDs.
Contact: 609-272-7209
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today