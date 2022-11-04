(6) Cedar Creek 0 | (2) Camden 25 — FINAL

Camden (9-1), ranked third in The Elite 11, struck first on Deante Ruffin's QB keeper to make it 6-0. Following a Taquan Brittingham interception, Jahleer Stanley ran 42 yards for the score to extend the lead to 12-0. Camden tacked on a defensive touchdown to lead 18-0 at halftime. Camden will face top-seeded Seneca in next week's final. Cedar Creek fell to 4-7.