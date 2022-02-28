6 Bedroom Home in Ventnor Heights - $649,000

Large single family home sits on oversized corner lot. 6 bedroom 4 full bath, 3300 sq. ft. 1st floor has large Living room, Dining area, Office, Large kitchen. 1st floor is set up for either a In-Law quarter with 2 bedrooms and a bath or is also used for income as a Air B&B. Upstairs boasts 4 bedrooms, and 3 Baths, Large fenced in yard. Large master suite offers his and hers baths plenty of room to get away and unwind in the attached sitting room with vaulted ceiling and private sun deck. This suite also boasts his and her baths-his with oversized sunken shower and Her's with bidet and soaking tub, ample storage (4 closets) and the convenience of a laundry shoot. Features also include: 2 attics two separate driveways which offers off street parking or 5+ cars in addition to a massive 2 car 570 sq./ft attached garage 3 large outdoor patios.