Gorgeous single family home with separate apartment, Inlaw suite, or whatever you needs maybe, etc…it can be an income producing property, it is a fully approved duplex, you make the call, it would be a great setup for the extended family as well. Luxury home tastefully refurbished, only 1.5 blocks to the beach and boardwalk. Main home has 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths. Ground floor unit has 2 bedroom 1 bath with plenty of space. Gorgeous upgrades in both units starting with but not limited too: Luxury vinyl flooring throughout, tiled bathrooms, gorgeous kitchens with Cafe stainless appliance packages, center kitchen island, stunning cabinets and lighting package throughout, huge porch main house. Master suite has a beautiful balcony with views of the ocean. Don’t wait, make your appointments, you’ll be glad you did. Almost everything new it was gutted to the studs, new wiring, plumbing, windows, HVAC, siding, etc
6 Bedroom Home in Ventnor - $899,000
