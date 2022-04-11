 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
6 Bedroom Home in Ventnor - $45,000

LIKE BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION WITH IN-GROUND POOL JUST TWO BLOCKS TO THE BEACH & BOARDWALK! AVAILABLE FOR MAY 1ST-JULY 31ST this 6 bedroom, 6 full bath will be completely redone and features stunning designer finishes throughout and incredible touches including a custom ceiling and high-end fixtures! Spacious open concept layout with expansive living room, dining area, brand new eat-in kitchen, den, and a FABULOUS BACKYARD WITH HEATED IN-GROUND POOL! Amazing outdoor space with a huge wrap-around porch, outdoor patio, decks, and more. Finished basement adds for even more living space! A deck overlooks the picturesque pool and backyard, where you can even catch a view of the bay! Great front porch to sit and relax on a summer night. A driveway offers parking for 3+ CARS!! UNBEATABLE LOCATION IN THE HEART OF TOWN just walking distance to everything! Your perfect vacation retreat...CALL TODAY!!

