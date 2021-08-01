 Skip to main content
6 Bedroom Home in Ventnor - $350,000

This beautiful 3 story home is located in Ventnor Heights. The main level offers enclosed front porch, large living and dining room, eat in kitchen , 2 bedrooms and full bath. The upper level offers 2 bedrooms , common area between 2 bedrooms plus ample storage. The lower level offers living room, dining area, summer kitchen ,2 bedrooms , full bath and utility area( washer, dryer, heater and hot water). Perfect for in-law suite or summer guest. Relax in the fenced in back yard nicely landscaped and gas grill. Ample driveway parking (3 cars) plus a oversized one car detached garage. The roof and all windows are about 11 years old and oil tank was removed. Close to the beach, casinos , shopping, restaurants. Call for an appointment today!

