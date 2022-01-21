6 Bedroom Home in Ventnor - $3,499,000

STUNNING, ONE-OF-A-KIND, CUSTOM BEACH BLOCK NEW CONSTRUCTION COMING TO THE DESIRABLE ST. LEONARD'S TRACT SECTION IN VENTNOR!! Magnificent modern contemporary design LIKE NOTHING YOU HAVE EVER SEEN BEFORE! This 7,000+ sqft home has everything you could ever want and more! Just one off of the beach and boardwalk, this gorgeous home will have a large open floor plan, 4-stop ELEVATOR, and DIRECT OCEAN VIEWS! This TOP-OF-THE-LINE beauty features 6 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 2 half baths, with multiple den and living areas on each level of the home. Enjoy the AMAZING OCEAN VIEWS from trex decks on all 3 levels! The lower level features a 4-car garage with an indoor and outdoor rear covered veranda, and AMAZING OUTDOOR SPACE WITH HUGE IN-GROUND GUNITE POOL with attached HOT TUB/SPA ideal for hosting the largest of parties! The first floor has 3 oversized bedroom suites, powder room and laundry, with a large den that flows to the outdoor deck overlooking the beautiful yard. The second floor boasts a huge open living, dining and kitchen including a high-end appliance package. Large front deck to enjoy the wonderful ocean views and your morning cup of coffee in the sun! And 2 more oversized bedroom suites. The entire third floor is the PALATIAL MASTER SUITE with cathedral ceilings, its own laundry room and large front & back decks! HOT North Beach area! ACT NOW & PICK ALL OF YOUR FINISHES FOR THIS NEW DREAM BEACHBLOCK WITH ROOM FOR EVERYONE!! THIS IS A MUST-SEE THAT WILL HAVE IT ALL!