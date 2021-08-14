6 Bedroom Home in Ventnor - $2,999,000

LUXURY NEW CONSTRUCTION JUST ONE HOME OFF OF THE BEACH! This 3-story BEACHBLOCK beauty being built by JOHN IRONS Custom Homes will feature the finest of everything and offer gorgeous OCEAN VIEWS! Large 50x125 lot will accommodate an in-ground pool, cabana, and fabulous patio. Elevator, 6 bedrooms, and 5.5 baths. Open concept, a first floor bedroom suite, and a third floor owner's suite with sitting area and two decks offering gorgeous views of the ocean! Large front porch and back deck plus two more spacious second floor decks! Situated in desirable St. Leonards tract just steps to the boardwalk and fishing pier. You won't want a miss your chance to own a home built by this fabulous builder...contact listing office today for complete spec list! HURRY AND PICK SOME FINISHES!!