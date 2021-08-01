Breathtaking One of a kind St Leonard's Tract beach block executive retreat can now be YOURS! This incredible residence has 6 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms and is extremely meticulously maintained and situated on an oversized (65x125) lot. The property encompasses a private and luxurious fenced in zen like garden with a pool, outdoor kitchen, cabana, bathroom and shower. Absolutely ideal to entertain family and friends outdoors. The residence boasts a stunning center hall layout which opens to an elegant dining room and formal living room with fireplace and sunroom with classic and chic bar. The custom kitchen is fully equipped with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. The kitchen opens to a cozy living area with TV and dining area. Off of the kitchen is a wonderful door way which opens to magnificent and private yard just exquisite entertaining. The interior and exterior of the home has recently been painted. Four new air conditioning condensers, new windows and doors throughout. Both front and rear decks have ocean views. The property is on the finest of streets and walking distance to the beach, boardwalk, tennis, pickle ball, playgrounds, Ventnor's finest restaurants, the farmer's market, movie theater and so much more.
6 Bedroom Home in Ventnor - $2,595,000
