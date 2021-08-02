 Skip to main content
6 Bedroom Home in Ventnor - $2,050,000

  • Updated
INTRODUCING OXFORDSHIRE! THE NEWEST DEVELOPMENT ON THE ISLAND! Located in the prestigious St. Leonards Tract, This BEACH BLOCK 3 lot subdivision will feature 3 SINGLE FAMILY HOMES offering 5 or 6 bedrooms, 5 baths, IN-GROUND POOL, OCEAN VIEWS, ELEVATOR, and a chef's kitchen! Model size will vary between 3000 and 3500 square feet all situated on a 50x84 lot size. This is your chance to work with one of the top builders in the area, John Irons Custom Homes!! HURRY and pick your finishes! CALL TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION!

