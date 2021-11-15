LIKE BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION, WITH IN-GROUND POOL ON A HUGE LOT, JUST TWO BLOCKS TO THE BEACH IN THE HEART OF ST. LEONARD'S TRACT!! This charming 6 bedroom, 6 bath home is was brought back to life and completely redone featuring stunning designer finishes throughout and incredible touches including a custom ceiling, high-end fixtures, and gorgeous selections. Spacious open-concept layout with expansive living room, dining area, brand new eat-in kitchen, breakfast nook, and FABULOUS BACK YARD WITH HEATED IN-GROUND POOL! Amazing outdoor space with a huge wrap-around porch, outdoor patio, decks and more. Finished basement for even more living space with a kitchenette, bedroom, and huge den!! The perfect in-laws quarters or for your summer guests! A large deck overlooks the pool and backyard, with some bonus bay views! The second floor offers two bedroom suites, hall bath, and two more generously sized bedrooms. Third floor bedroom suite perfect for the kids. Fabulous front porch to sit and relax on those summer nights and enjoy the ocean breeze. A driveway offers parking for 3+ cars!! UNBEATABLE LOCATION JUST 2 BLOCKS TO THE BEACH & BOARDWALK! A great home for your year-round needs or the perfect vacation retreat...CALL TODAY!!
6 Bedroom Home in Ventnor - $1,800,000
